AEW President Tony Khan Details His Initial Vision For Forbidden Door

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door emanates from Toronto, Canada, this weekend, marking the second cross-promotional event between both companies. For AEW President Tony Khan, however, the pay-per-view is an opportunity to book some monumental matches that wrestling fans want to see.

In a recent interview with "Busted Open Radio," Khan discussed his original vision for Forbidden Door, revealing that it's all about the in-ring competition and creating fantasy bouts. Furthermore, he believes Sunday's show will be a testament to that vision coming to fruition, and he's happy that NJPW has been so cooperative.

"I think [Forbidden Door] was about building the dream matches as best we can. I think it really helps when the stars from New Japan come over here to help build the pay-per-view," Khan noted.

This weekend's Forbidden Door show will host several big matches, including Bryan Danielson vs. Okada, Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, and MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World Championship. The latter match could, theoretically, result in an NJPW star winning AEW's top prize, but Khan is all for Tanahashi walking away with the gold around his waist.

"I think it will be a great match," Khan said. "I expect MJF to fulfill his contractual obligations, and wrestle Hiroshi Tanahashi, who's a great wrestler, a great champion, and would be a great AEW World Champion. Very excited to have Tanahashi here in AEW, and there's nobody who deserves this title shot more than Tanahashi, who is a great legend in the world of wrestling."

