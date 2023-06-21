NJPW's Kazuchika Okada Confronts Bryan Danielson On AEW Dynamite

During the closing moments of "AEW Dynamite," New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Kazuchika Okada answered Bryan Danielson's repeated callouts ahead of their match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday. After Danielson's fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley confronted Eddie Kingston in the ring, the rest of the BCC joined in for a brawl with Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii. Danielson grabbed a microphone to call out Okada, as he had been promising to do all night, and "The Rainmaker" answered the call and hit BCC's Wheeler Yuta with two Rainmakers in the process.

Danielson and Okada will be facing off for the first time ever at Forbidden Door. The match came about after Danielson laid out the challenge in a video that aired at NJPW Dominion earlier this month. Okada accepted soon after, and the match was made official as the main event of Forbidden Door.

The match has been built by both men as a battle to see who really is the best wrestler in the world. Danielson's work in AEW, ROH, and WWE has spoken for itself amongst many wrestling fans across the years. Okada as well has been well known for his incredible in-ring work, most notably his series of matches against Kenny Omega throughout 2017 and into 2018.