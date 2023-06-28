Matt Cardona Calls Facing This WWE Hall Of Famer A 'Dream Match'

Whether or not Matt Cardona ever makes a WWE return remains to be seen, but should that happen at some point down the road, the self-proclaimed "Deathmatch King" could have his eyes set on a very familiar face for a potential once-in-a-lifetime encounter. Appearing alongside Steph De Lander on "Notsam Wrestling," Cardona fielded a fantasy scenario from host Sam Roberts pitting the former Zack Ryder against his one-time mentor.

"Can you imagine the reaction," Roberts pondered, "if Edge is on TV, and he either wins a big match or he cuts an emotional promo or something like that, and just gets nailed with a Broski Boot?"

Cardona, as Ryder, worked as an "Edgehead" along with Brian Myers (fka Curt Hawkins) near the beginning of his 15-year run with WWE. Though he has previously identified "The Rated R Superstar" as one of three potential dream opponents under the flag of his former employer, the match has yet to materialize thanks to injuries and roster decisions getting in the way. Edge returned to in-ring action after a nine-year absence at the 2020 Royal Rumble, but just months later, Cardona was given his release.

While their paths never crossed during that short second overlap period in WWE, the thought still seems appealing to Cardona, who isn't giving up hope.

"That was always a dream match of mine, still is," Cardona said. "And when he had to retire, I thought it would never happen. Now he's back, then I get fired. But there's still time."