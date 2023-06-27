Kevin Patrick: 'People Don't Understand How Hard It Is To Call Monday Night Raw'

Since October 2022, Kevin Patrick has been the voice of "WWE Raw" alongside Corey Graves. That's because last fall, the company underwent quite a shake-up regarding its broadcast teams. But if you think the gig has been easy, Patrick would implore you to think again. Speaking on "Out of Character" recently, Patrick expanded on how much of himself is in the role, the challenges that have come with calling "Raw," and learning on the job as a whole.

"I'm getting there," Patrick said. "If I'm being totally truthful, I feel like I'm not quite there yet, and I can be." Patrick had nothing but praise for his partner in crime, Graves, who he admits to learning a lot from. And while outside WWE, he (as Kevin Egan) does play-by-play commentary for Atlanta United over in Major League Soccer, calling "Raw" comes with its very own set of challenges. Challenges that a fellow broadcaster took many years to master.

"Well, no one knows how hard that show is," Patrick added. "I remember Michael Cole said ... It took him 12 years to really think about it and say 'I think I've got this.' So if Michael Cole, the G.O.A.T., is saying that, I think, you know, I'm there seven months now. It's gonna take some time." That said, Patrick does believe he's improving on a weekly basis. And if nothing else, he hopes that every night out, he's able to make the WWE Universe proud. "I want to do right by the superstars themselves and the people that have trusted me with this position."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Out of Character" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.