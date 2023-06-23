Dax Harwood Denies AEW Locker Room's Reported 'Divisiveness' After Dynamite Episode

As conflicting reports continue to make rounds regarding the morale in AEW's locker room, one top star has come forward to deny any "divisiveness."

On Friday, one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood took to Twitter to share photos and videos of his daughter Finley visiting this week's "AEW Dynamite" in Chicago. Finley was photographed arm-wrestling Mark Henry and rolling around in the ring. To add to that, Harwood thanked AEW for their hospitality and noted that he hasn't seen any of the reported divisiveness in the locker room.

He tweeted, "I can't thank everyone in AEW enough for how well they treated Finley this week at 'Dynamite.' You all made her feel so special. If there is a 'divisiveness' that a certain individual is reporting, I didn't see it AT ALL. Check the 'Collision' locker room too. This is a family."

Dave Meltzer's latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter on Friday heavily focused on what he's heard from people in the locker room regarding CM Punk's recent return. Meltzer claimed that one top AEW star left Wednesday's "Dynamite" in a bad mood and felt that Punk being back involved is a "ticking timebomb" that won't end well. There's also still animosity over Colt Cabana's position in the company as it relates to the belief that Punk had him fired or demoted to working with Ring of Honor.

When "Collision" was first revealed, there was plenty of talk about AEW implementing a brand split to keep stars with issues away from each other. As of now, there is no concrete brand split as several top stars are already floating between shows. Sunday's Forbidden Door pay-per-view will mark the first time Punk and The Elite have been backstage together since September.