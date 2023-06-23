AEW's Success With Kenny Omega Vs. Vikingo Reportedly Overshadowed By CM Punk

Kenny Omega facing El Hijo del Vikingo in the main event of the March 22 "AEW Dynamite" should have been a moment of celebration for the company. That particular night saw the show draw 954,000 viewers, which led to an increase in the P18-49 key demo rating. But the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that people at the top level of AEW and WBD weren't even talking or celebrating those numbers — due to CM Punk.

Around that time, Punk took to Instagram to knock both Chris Jericho and Dave Meltzer while claiming he would never put a company above his own health again. That led to fears regarding future plans, mainly concerning "AEW Collision." The new Saturday show was already in the pipeline by that point and was geared to be the CM Punk show.

Things ultimately leveled out and Punk has since returned. However, there are some who believe Omega and Vikingo's efforts were overshadowed as a result of more backstage drama in AEW.