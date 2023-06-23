WWE SmackDown Preview 6/23: WWE And NXT Women's Tag Team Titles Will Be Unified

Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" will emanate from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, as the company sits just over a week out from Money in the Bank in London.

Following the shocking events of last week's show, The Bloodline "civil war" is advertised to begin tonight. Last Friday, Jey Uso officially turned his back on The Bloodline for the first time in almost three years when he super-kicked WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the face. As a result, The Usos are now set to face Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag match in London. But before they get there, we'll hear from the competitors tonight.

Additionally, two pivotal women's division matches are set to go down. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will clash with "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn in a first-time-ever unification match. We also know that Shotzi will face Bayley. If Shotzi wins, she will replace Bayley in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Another Money in the Bank preview match will see Butch, Santos Escobar, and LA Knight meet in a triple threat to see who will gain the advantage heading into London. Cameron Grimes will also be in action as he faces Baron Corbin in another singles match. During their first encounter on May 12, Grimes won emphatically in seven seconds. Will their rematch last longer just days before Corbin challenges Carmelo Hayes for the "NXT" Championship?

Make plans to join us here at WrestlingINC.com tonight for live coverage and a viewing party of "SmackDown" starting at 8 p.m. ET.