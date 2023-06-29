Why Booker T Says WWE Needs To 'Put The Rocket On' LA Knight

LA Knight has been a man on the rise in WWE of late, gaining some of the biggest reactions in the company, and with Money in the Bank around the corner, Booker T has one message for WWE: "Put the rocket on him." Knight will have his biggest opportunity to date when WWE heads to London, England next weekend, as he is one of the participants in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

"Quit messing around, put the title on him, you know what I am saying? That's my thing, when you've got a guy like him, he's rare, very rare," Booker said on "The Hall Of Fame." "He's organic, he's figured it out on his own. When you've got guys like that you've just got to put them in the game." Booker admitted it has been awesome to watch Knight recently, and he is glad that the experienced wrestler is getting his flowers on a wider scale. Knight has yet to hold gold since moving to the main roster in WWE, but he has begun being featured regularly in recent months, leading to fans speculating he could capture the briefcase.

"I watched that dude sit and get a little bit of nothing and go out there and sprinkle a little bit of salt and pepper on it," Booker said. "It feels good, you know what I mean? You want to get behind him and the thing is, he hasn't been the chosen one or anything like that. Another thing I say all the time, you've got to win by attrition."

