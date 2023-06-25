Jeff Jarrett Explains Reactions For Non-Wrestlers In Recent AEW Rampage Match

Last week on "AEW Rampage," a mixed trios match featured quite a few individuals who, on the regular, aren't wrestlers. Referee Aubrey Edwards, Mark Briscoe's father Papa Briscoe, and Jeff Jarrett's wife Karen all played integral roles in the match going off. And recapping the bout on his "My World" podcast, Jeff Jarrett discussed the reactions those three received while also going into the mindset to make a match like that work so well.

"I hate to say this, but the entire match or a good portion of it, there were two chants going on," he stated. "'Pa-pa Bris-coe!' And then, 'Au-brey, Au-brey!' Two non-wrestlers."

"In the six-man tag, the stars of that in this order — No. 3 was Aubrey, No. 2 was Papa Briscoe," he continued, before cheekily muttering under his breath "My bride Karen was the No. 1 star ... the three non-wrestlers." But for Jarrett, knowing the purpose of these types of matches certainly helps. They aren't there to be seen as classic technical displays, but more for entertainment and to draw money.

"The mentality, and this is where I just think things get so disjointed," Jarrett continued. "Workrate is one metric ... It's really one metric. But in the business of professional wrestling, the thing that really only matters is Wall Street."

