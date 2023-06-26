Gisele Shaw On Why It's Important For Her To See Online Negativity

One year ago, Impact Wrestling's Gisele Shaw came out as transgender and has received a great deal of support from her peers and her employer, Impact Wrestling. Unfortunately, Shaw has also seen her fair share of negativity since then. In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Shaw discussed why she thinks it's important to face some of this negativity online.

"It's something that I actually had to learn how to deal with," she said. "Because no matter if it's a positive or negative comment, I see it all online. And Impact did say, 'Hey you know we can block those so you don't have to see it.' I think for me it's so important that I see those because those are – it's a part of me to grow and be like, 'You know what, those comments, they shouldn't affect me. At the end of the day, no matter who you are, no matter what you are, people are going to say something no matter what. Because somewhere, someone out there is very unhappy, or they just want to stay relevant, or they want to be in the conversation to feel like they're included. Whatever they do doesn't reflect what I do, and that's something that I had to learn and be like, 'You know what? It's not me, it's them.'"

Later on in the interview, Shaw spoke more about the strong support she's received from Impact. The promotion issued a news release in support of Shaw the day after her public announcement on a Canadian morning show.