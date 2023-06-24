Blair Davenport Attacks Roxanne Perez During WWE UpNXT Filming

The ongoing "WWE NXT" rivalry between Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport continues to intensify. Earlier this week, WWE released a video of Perez answering fan mail as part of the #UpNXT Snapchat initiative, which gives fans exclusive backstage access to "NXT" superstars, including never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews.

While answering fan questions, Perez was surprised to receive a query from Davenport — "What's it like to never feel safe anywhere you go?" In response, Perez admitted that such questions "make her blood boil" and that Davenport must stop treating their situation as a joke. Just then, Davenport rushed into the frame and attacked Perez, prompting the cameras to go out of focus. The video ended with Davenport asking, "Who's the joke now?"

Last month, Davenport was revealed to be the hooded figure who had taken out the likes of Perez, Nikkita Lyons, Wendy Choo, and Sol Ruca via a series of parking lot attacks. Subsequently, on the 6/13 episode of "NXT," Perez called out Davenport for being a bully and a coward for ambushing a large portion of the "NXT" women's division. Perez vowed to fight Davenport on behalf of the entire women's division, warning the Britisher that retribution was coming.

WWE has yet to announce the date and time for the inevitable Perez versus Davenport match. Since returning to "NXT," Davenport's only televised match was a victory over Dani Palmer. The former "NXT UK" standout has remained undefeated since her return, also picking up wins on "NXT Level Up" and several house shows. As such, it's clear that Davenport is being built up as a credible singes star in the "NXT" women's division.