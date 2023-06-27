Nick Aldis On What His Rivalry With Cody Rhodes Did For His Wrestling Career

An electric rivalry has the power to reshape careers and catapult a wrestler to new heights of fame and success. The 2018 feud between Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes was a focal point of 2018's All In, the mega-indie show that snowballed into the creation of AEW.

Although their All In match saw Rhodes capture the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship for a feel-good moment, Aldis believes the rivalry did a lot to boost his status too. On the Generation of Wrestling podcast, Aldis broke down the success of the program.

"I'm also grateful to [Rhodes] because by working with him, it helped my cache. We were one of those rare situations where, and again it's a testament to how we both look at the business and we're traditionalists, we came out of our rivalry with each other both better off," Aldis said, "It didn't just benefit him by getting to have the big win on this big show and winning the title that his father had held. It also did a lot for me because then by the time we got there, people were like, 'Man this guy is the real deal, this guy is different. This guy is special, and he does feel like a credible antagonist and a credible adversary for this guy who we really want to see win. But we don't know for sure.' That is The Sweet Spot of booking. We really want this guy to win, but we don't know for sure that it's going to happen. That's a testament to the other guy."