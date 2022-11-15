Nick Aldis Reveals Crazy Fact About All In Match Against Cody Rhodes

While Nick Aldis did a whole hell of a lot with the NWA before their less than amicable divorce in the last week, arguably the highlight of his tenure there was his set of matches with Cody Rhodes over the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, the most famous of the two matches coming at All In back in September 2018. And given what we know of Aldis' relationship with the NWA now, one can be forgiven for thinking things were a bit difficult in putting that match together.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Aldis revealed any difficulties in the series of matches with Rhodes occurred more during the second match than the first. In fact, it appears things were very loose in regards to how the first match came together.

"I don't recall it being very tough," Aldis said. "I think that after All In, and when we had the rematch, things were a little more challenging, because by that time, Cody had given his notice to Ring of Honor. And so Ring of Honor were not as willing to give him everything he wanted, because Cody and I wanted to do a trilogy. And that basically got shot down after he told Ring of Honor that he was moving on, because they basically said, "Well, we are doing you a favor by allowing you to do these NWA title matches. We've already agreed to the rematch in Nashville that's already sold out, so go ahead and do business and that'll be the end of it."