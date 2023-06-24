Backstage Details On Viral Anthony Bowens Segment From AEW Rampage

The Acclaimed are probably used to being viral sensations by now, give that scissoring has taken the world by storm. But after their quick victory on last night's "AEW Rampage," the trio has gone viral again, this time for an interaction between Anthony Bowens and QTV's Harley Cameron. Now, Fightful Select has revealed some details about the segment, which is being lauded as positive and progressive.

The moment in question began when Cameron attempted to musically collaborate with the multi-talented team of Bowens, "Platinum" Max Caster, and Billy Gunn by sharing a rap of her own. When she attempted to come on to "The Five-Tool Player," he reminded her that not only is he happily taken, but also gay. This prompted the Chicago crowd to proudly chant "He's gay!" to QT Marshall's protege. The moment received acclaim (pun intended) online, as it shows the progress that the world of wrestling has made in the past few decades, particularly as it occurred in June, aka Pride Month.

According to Fightful's report, Gunn and Marshall were largely responsible for putting the segment together. At one point, it was scheduled for "Dynamite" since The Acclaimed announced that they would be on the show, but in the end, it was moved to "Rampage" so it would have an adequate amount of time. Before it had been slotted for either show, Marshall checked in with Bowens to see if he was comfortable with proclaiming his homosexuality on live television. Bowens was all for it, and the rest was history, literally — very rarely, if ever, has open homosexuality been portrayed in an inclusive and positive light on a nationally televised wrestling broadcast.