AEW Collision Results 6/24- Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, Hiroshi Tanahashi In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of AEW's second episode of "Collison." The June 24 episode comes from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada! This is the go-home show before tomorrow's AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

CM Punk will once again be teaming with FTR, though this time Ricky Starks will be joining the group to face Jay White, Juice Robinson, and The Gunns. On last week's show, FTR and Punk defeated White and Robinson. NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi is set to be in action, he is facing Swerve Strickland. The day after that, Tanahashi will be facing MJF for the AEW World Championship.

House of Black member Brody King will be in action against Andrade El Idolo. During the Collision debut episode, Idolo defeated House of Black member Buddy Matthews. There will also be an Owen Hart Women's Foundation match between NJPW Strong Women's Champion Willow Nightingale and former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose.

Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action, Sting and Darby Allin are to reveal who their mystery partner will be for Forbidden Door, and we'll also hear from Miro (who returned to the ring last Saturday). Christian Cage is going to address the TNT Championship, which Luchasaurs actually won.

We are live with Starks, FTR, and CM Punk calling out White ahead of their match. The camera changes over to White and his group trash-talking their opponents. Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuiness are on commentary. Tony Schiavone is in the ring.