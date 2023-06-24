Tetsuya Naito Revealed As Forbidden Door Mystery Partner For Sting And Darby Allin

Tetsuya Naito has officially been revealed as Sting and Darby Allin's partner for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Naito, Sting, and Allin will be facing Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki in a trios match tomorrow night.

While the match will be the first time that Jericho and Sting have met inside the squared circle, Naito and Jericho have a history against one another. In 2018, Jericho defeated Naito to capture the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at NJPW's Dominion. Jericho would go on to hold the title until January 2019, when he lost the title back to Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Before losing the title to Jericho in 2018, Naito beat Suzuki to pick up the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

Naito was auspiciously absent from the inaugural Forbidden Door, something the NJPW later addressed by saying that he "wasn't invited." Naito had additionally noted that he was "genuinely upset about it."