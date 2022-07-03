Top NJPW star Tetsuya Naito addressed his absence from the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view last month.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion shared on his NJPW Diary, that he wasn’t invited to the show. Naito noted how he was “genuinely upset about” not being on the show.

Naito wrote, “Unfortunately I was not invited to the “AEW x NJPW” show that is being talked about all over the place. Not invited = not needed. Right? Because of that frustration, I haven’t watched any footage of this show. I’m genuinely upset about it.” (h/t Fightful for the translation).

Shingo Takagi was the only Los Ingobernables de Japon member to be at the AEW and NJPW joint event. Takagi had teamed with Darby Allin and Sting to go against AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and El Phantasmo.

As noted, the estimated buyrate for AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door was between 125,000 to 127,000. In the main event, Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the AEW Interim World Champion.

Naito, Takagi, and SANADA defeated Yuji Nagata, Clark Connors, and The DKC during the July 3 New Japan Road event. Full results of the event are available here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]