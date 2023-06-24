AEW's Paul Wight: 'Going To Have Fun With Captain Insano Before I Hang Up The Boots'

"Captain Insano shows no mercy!"

After a fan asked current AEW star Paul Wight on Twitter if he was ever going to write a book about being in the pro wrestling business for "nearly 30 years,' Wight answered that he would, but until he retired. The former WWE superstar, as seen below, also added, that he wants to still have more fun with his character from the 1998 comedy, "The Waterboy" — Captain Insano.

Probably not. Well at least not until I retire. Iâ€™m still writing chapters in my life. Going to have fun with Captain Insano before I hang up the boots for good. But thank you for the inquiry😎💪❤️ https://t.co/XFum7rxlb7 — Paul Wight (@PaulWight) June 24, 2023

It's worth remembering that Bobby Boucher's (main character in "The Waterboy" played by Adam Sandler) favorite wrestler made his first "cameo" on All Elite Wrestling last year. He was part of The Acclaimed's music video "A Hand for a Hand," and the music video premiered on the November 16 edition of "AEW Dynamite."

Wight has not been in the ring since the April 4, 2022 edition of "AEW Dark: Elevation," when he defeated Austin Green in a little over two minutes. He also did commentary for "Dark: Elevation." Wight signed with AEW in February 2021. One of his first matches with the company was a win over QT Marshall at AEW All Out on September 5, 2021.

Since joining the promotion, Wight has dealt with a few setbacks — earlier this year, he had knee surgery and had to spend 11 weeks in a wheelchair, as revealed during an interview with the "Metro UK." Also in that interview, he did confirm that it was a "brand new titanium joint," and it's good for 35 years. Before that, he had been dealing with hip issues.