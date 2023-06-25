Zachary Wentz Returns To Impact Wrestling

This post contains spoilers on upcoming Impact Wrestling storylines. Continue reading if you wish to be spoiled.

Impact Wrestling returned to Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, for two nights of "Summer Sizzler" action this weekend. Friday's tapings kicked off in a big way when Trey Miguel received his X-Division Championship rematch against Chris Sabin. However, the match did not end decisively as a returning Zachary Wentz reunited with Miguel and caused the match to end in disqualification when he attacked Sabin from behind. Wentz's return is slated to air on June 29.

Wentz previously worked for Impact for two years from 2018 through 2020 as a member of The Rascalz alongside Miguel and Dezmond Xavier, also known to fans as Wes Lee. Wentz and Xavier opted to sign with WWE at the start of 2021. They were renamed Nash Carter and Lee, respectively, while collectively being known as MSK. The duo became two-time "NXT" Tag Team Champions before Wentz was released from WWE in April 2022.

After Wentz captured the "NXT" tag titles for a second time, his ex-wife Kimber Lee publicized allegations of abuse and also leaked an old photo of Wentz imitating Adolf Hitler. WWE subsequently vacated the titles and terminated Wentz, leaving Wes Lee to continue his WWE run as a singles competitor.

Since then, Miguel has remained with Impact and recently concluded his second reign with the X-Division Championship. Miguel has teamed with Wentz on the independent scene over the last year, and it appears they will continue to be a unit in Impact again going forward.

