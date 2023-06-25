Spoilers From 6/24 ROH Tapings

To complement the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto hosted a second live wrestling show this weekend as AEW presented the second episode of "Collision" on Saturday evening. Fans in attendance also got to witness some television tapings for AEW's sister company — Ring of Honor.

Coming off of her victory against Kiera Hogan on Thursday's episode of "ROH on HonorClub," ROH Women's Champion Athena gears up for a busy weekend in Toronto. Sunday night, Athena will battle Billie Starkz in the first round of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament during the Forbidden Door Zero Hour. Before she clashes with the "Space Jesus," Athena laced up her boots to face one of Canada's top women in wrestling during the ROH tapings. That match and several others were recorded last night.

Here is a look at the spoilers for "ROH on HonorClub," courtesy of PWInsider.

*** SPOILERS BELOW ***

* The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) defeated Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) after Vincent pinned Reynolds.

* Diamante defeated Leila Grey, who was accompanied by Mark Sterling.

* Big Bill & Lee Moriarty defeated TARIK & Karou.

* El Desperado defeated Willie Mack.

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy (Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage & Toa Liona) defeated Shingo, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI.

* El Phantasmo defeated Shane Taylor.

* Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) defeated House of Torture (SHO & Yujiro Takahashi). Post-match, House of Torture attacked Roppongi Vice until Orange Cassidy made the save.

* ROH Women's Champion Athena defeated KC Spinelli.

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Chuck Taylor.