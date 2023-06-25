STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2023 Blocks Announced

STARDOM Sunshine 2023 saw plenty of great action throughout the six-match card, though some of the most newsworthy happenings came in between those bouts. While the most imminent development was Giulia challenging Willow Nightingale for the NJPW Strong Women's Championship, it was paired with the announcement of the two blocks of competition for this year's 5STAR Grand Prix. While the first 18 participants were announced last month (with the last two entrants fighting their way into the tournament weeks later), the block announcements further clarified what to expect from the 12th annual round-robin tournament.

The Block Lineups are as follows:

RED STARS Block

-Ami Sourei

-Natsuko Tora

-Hazuki

-Natsupoi

-Starlight Kid

-Suzu Suzuki

-Syuri

-Saya Kamitani

-Mayu Iwatani

-Tam Nakano

BLUE STARS Block

-Hanan

-Mariah May

-Mina Shirakawa

-AZM

-MIRAI

-Momo Watanabe

-Saori Anou

-Maika

-Utami Hayashishita

-Giulia

While this year's block lineups are very well-balanced, the "Blue Stars" block particularly drew the attention of many fans off the bat. Housing three favorites to win the entire tournament — Utami Hayashshita, Saori Anou, and Maika — the "Blue Stars" block is sure to be hotly contested until the final day of action. Furthermore, the long-awaited meeting between former World of Stardom Champions Utami Hayashishita and Giulia will take place during block action, marking the pair's first singles match to date.

The "Blue Stars" block also features multiple first-time tournament appearances, with Mariah May and Saori Anou both set to compete in several first-time singles matches. Alternatively, the "Red Stars" block exclusively features wrestlers who have competed in the 5STAR Grand Prix in the past. Of the "Red Stars" block, Ami Sourei and Suzu Suzuki will enter with the least amount of 5STAR experience as they both made their tournament debuts in 2022.