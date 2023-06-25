Shayna Baszler Discusses Possibility Of WWE Feud With Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler forged a close friendship during their previous stints in the MMA world. Now in 2023, they continue to stand united as the Unified WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. While their partnership continues to flourish on WWE programming, many have been curious to know if the duo has considered wrestling each other one-on-one sometime.

Speaking with "WrestleRant," Baszler revealed that they had indeed discussed the possibility, and they have some storyline ideas. To ignite the singles feud, Baszler and Rousey would pay homage to a common courtesy that's been instilled into combat sports athletes like themselves.

"So in combat sports, it's kind of this rule, in MMA or amateur wrestling, Jiu-jitsu, whatever, it's kind of a thing where if I have the title, and my teammate works their way up through tournament and takes out everyone and earns their spot. As my friend, it would be disrespectful for me to deny them that or to refuse to give them that opportunity. It's almost offensive if the person bows out like, 'Oh, she's my teammate, I'm not gonna [fight her]" — like, 'Wait, you don't think I can defend against you, what's up?'" Baszler explained.

Baszler also noted that this type of story has yet to scratch the surface in the professional wrestling world, which makes it a prime opportunity for her and Rousey to tell it. In the meantime, though, Baszler and Rousey plan on being defending tag team champions.

After Baszler and Rousey defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to become the Unified WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, they were confronted by Raquel Rodriguez and a returning Liv Morgan, who proclaimed that they were aiming to regain the titles they technically never lost.

