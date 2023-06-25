MJF Claims He's Being Abused By His Employer, It Makes His Cat Depressed

Despite his insistence that he would not be competing, MJF is currently gearing up to defend his AEW World Championship at the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door event against Hiroshi Tanahashi. However, MJF is still not pleased about the situation and he has taken to social media to showcase the impact his having to compete is having on his cat, Piper, who he has previously taken on a play date with Sammy Guevara's pet.

"Glad you guys think it's FUNNY that I keep being abused by my employer and forced to compete," MJF tweeted. "Every day I'm on the road I'm away from Piper. She's depressed now!!!! Still think it's FUNNY?!?!?"

Glad you guys think it's FUNNY that I keep being abused by my employer and forced to compete. Every day I'm on the road I'm away from Piper. She's depressed now!!!! still think it's FUNNY?!?!? pic.twitter.com/2axCUaK32U — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 25, 2023

MJF attempted to have no part in the match at all as he originally claimed that he would skip tonight's PPV in Canada, however, he was talked into accepting the match by his current rival, Adam Cole. MJF's match tonight will mark the second he has had in as many weeks which is unique for him considering he has only had five AEW matches throughout the entirety of 2023 to this point.

MJF will also be back in action next Thursday for the next episode of "AEW Collision" as well to add to his misery. AEW has promoted that he will be making his wrestling debut on the show, although it is unknown who he will be competing against at this point. However, MJF was quick to complain about that as well, stating, "WTF IS GOING ON AROUND HERE" on Twitter when he saw the news.