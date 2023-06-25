Andrade El Idolo Says He & Charlotte Need To Carry On Ric Flair's Legacy

Andrade El Idolo has taken to social media following his latest "AEW Collision" performance to claim that he and his wife, Charlotte Flair, have been left with an important commitment to carry on Ric Flair's legacy.

"Thank you Sir," El Idolo tweeted in response to praise from Flair. "We have to leave a good legacy!!!! @MsCharlotteWWE. You left us an important commitment!!! @RicFlairNatrBoy

El Idolo and Charlotte Flair have both been blending aspects of each other's work into their move sets for some time now, which continued this week. It isn't just the Figure Eight that they hit either as the images showcase as they have also been hitting El Idolo's 'Tranquilo' pose as well.

The "Nature Boy" had once again praised his son-in-law by claiming he killed it on "Collision" for a second week in a row. El Idolo defeated Brody King via disqualification as his feud against the House Of Black continued to rage on, and once again Flair was impressed by what he saw. Last week the WWE Hall Of Famer claimed El Idolo's match against Buddy Matthews was the best non-Charlotte match he had seen in a year, proving he is a true supporter of the AEW star.

El Idolo has only just returned to the ring following his pectoral muscle and appears to be a regular feature on AEW's Saturday night show moving forward. That is something he is now hoping to use to help honor the legacy of the "Nature Boy," all while helping to leave his imprint on the industry.