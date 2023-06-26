Trish Stratus Dealing With Travel Issues Ahead Of WWE Raw

Tomorrow's "WWE Raw" will be the go-home episode of the red brand ahead of the Money in the Bank premium live event, but it could be missing WWE legend Trish Stratus due to travel issues.

The Hall Of Famer is scheduled to be part of the women's Money in the Bank Summit section of the show which will see all of the women involved in the upcoming ladder match together in the ring. However, Stratus' status for the show is now up in the air, due to the fact that her planned flight has got canceled.

"Flight cancelled. But WWE travel team working diligently to get me to #WWERaw as I'm told we need some much needed star power for this Summit tomorrow," Stratus tweeted. "At least there will for sure be some #StarkPower @ZoeyStarkWWE"

Stratus' protege, Zoey Stark, is also part of the upcoming women's Money in the Bank ladder match and will be part of the summit whether Stratus is present or not. However, the segment will provide Stratus with one last chance to get one over her current rival Becky Lynch ahead of the premium live event in London, England on Saturday, but whether or not she makes it on time remains to be seen.

The upcoming show will be the first time that Stratus will compete in a ladder match throughout her illustrious career, giving her the chance to earn a future title shot if she is able to claim the Money in the Bank briefcase.