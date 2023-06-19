Trish Stratus Wins On WWE Raw, Secures Spot In MITB Ladder Match (Thanks To Becky Lynch)

On July 1 in London, England, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will compete in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. And of all people, she has Becky Lynch to thank for that.

Monday night on "WWE Raw," Stratus (with her protégé Zoey Stark at ringside) took on Raquel Rodriguez in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. When things began breaking down, the "The Man" came around. At first, she set her sights on Stark. But Lynch also decked Stratus as well, ultimately costing Rodriguez the match via disqualification.

Following the match and the unfortunate DQ finish, Lynch attempted to put a positive spin on the matter. She suggested that between Damage CTRL, Stark, and Stratus, she doesn't really have any friends heading into this match anyway. Therefore, if she's unable to climb that ladder to secure the briefcase (an achievement she's previously said would "complete" her career) then she promises to at least bring Stark and Stratus down with her.

Currently, the women's field includes Damage CTRL's Bayley and IYO SKY, as well as Zelina Vega, Stark, Lynch, and now Stratus. However, Bayley is putting her spot on the line this Friday on "SmackDown" against Shotzi.