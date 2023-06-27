Kevin Patrick Tries To Be A Sponge Backstage In WWE, Learning From Incredible Talents

Before joining WWE as an announcer, Kevin Patrick knew he needed to be like "a sponge" backstage to catch up to his fellow commentary team.

On the latest "Out of Character" podcast, Patrick said he initially didn't believe he would even get the job when he drove down to Florida from Chicago to try out, but wanted to "enjoy" the opportunity the best he could. Then when WWE did call him back, the announcer said he ramped up his attention when he was with other wrestlers and announcers behind the scenes.

"I've just been a sponge. I've been absorbing everything since getting the role," he said. "The amount you learn from guys like Edge, MVP, or Bobby Lashley and Corey Graves in the locker room, like you know Dolph Ziggler, each and every week it's just such a cool experience."

Patrick, who previously worked as a broadcaster for other sports outfits like the Big Ten and the Chicago Fire, said he would listen to conversations between wrestlers backstage in order to pick up on wrestling theory and understand their mindset.

"There was one conversation not so long ago, you know MVP is having a chat with Edge and the conversation was epic," he said. "I'm listening to it and thinking that's fascinating, that was considered that way or they positioned this that way, and I'm just taking it all in as a sponge. And you learn by sitting there and being around these people and respecting what they do."

The Irish WWE announcer also said he would watch "WWE SmackDown" two or three times afterward in order to listen back to long-time broadcaster Michael Cole and pick up "why" he'd say certain things at certain times, hoping to better "understand the psychology and storytelling that comes with that."