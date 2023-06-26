Chris Jericho Challenges Sting And Darby Allin To Tornado Tag Match On AEW Dynamite

Following his team's loss at the hands of Tetsuya Naito, Chris Jericho has called for a rematch against Sting and Darby Allin. During the post-Forbidden Door media scrum, Jericho interrupted the end of Sting and Allin's time answering questions to make his challenge for a tornado tag team match on this Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." AEW CEO and GM Tony Khan made the match official on the spot.

During Jericho's eventful interruption, he made clear that Sting and Allin would be facing Sammy Guevara and "the Painmaker" this Wednesday. During Jericho's time in NJPW, he began using the "Painmaker" moniker as a riff on Kazuchika Okada's "Rainmaker" moniker in the lead-up to a match between the two at Dominion in 2019. Before making his exit, Jericho swatted a water bottle with his baseball bat, in turn hitting someone in the front row of the scrum with the bottle.

Earlier in the evening, the team of Sting, Allin, and Naito came out on top of Jericho, Guevara, and Suzuki. The match ended after Naito pinned Suzuki to pick up the win for his team. The match marked the first in-ring encounter between Sting and Jericho ever. With the tag team match announced for Wednesday, it seems the two will be sharing the ring more in one week than they have in nearly 30 years.