Bryan Danielson Had An Interesting Reaction To Okada's Entrance At Forbidden Door

Bryan Danielson forced Kazuchika Okada to tap out in the main event of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023. It was the first time the two wrestlers had ever collided, with "The American Dragon" — who suffered a fractured forearm during the pay-per-view bout – challenging the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion to the dream clash earlier this month. Danielson reflected on the match during the Forbidden Door 2023 post-show media scrum and shared his interesting reaction to Okada's entrance.

"I didn't wanna follow them [Omega and Ospreay]. Ask Tony," Danielson said. "I was like, 'I don't wanna follow these guys.' But, you know, you have to put a lot of that aside, right? You know what's really interesting? So I was angry a little bit before my match over something unrelated to wrestling, and then '[The] Final Countdown' hit, and it just brought a smile to my face.

"And then you know what was interesting? Is that as I was out there — you know, last week was Father's Day, right? Last Sunday in the United States, it was Father's Day. And it was weird this reaction I got internally when the money dropped [for Okada's entrance] because a lot of people think that that's cool, right? They think it's super cool.

"I come from a relatively poor area, right? And my dad, like, he never made much money, and this is a place that rains 82 inches a year, you know, the sky is grey, sand is grey, the ocean is grey, and my dad had to work his a*s off his entire life and he never got to see — he always wanted to see a white sandy beach and he never got to see it until, you know, he passed away.