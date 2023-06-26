Willow Nightingale Accepts Giulia's Challenge For NJPW Strong Women's Championship

During yesterday's STARDOM SUNSHINE event in Tokyo, Japan, former World of STARDOM Champion Giulia called out AEW star Willow Nightingale, challenging her to a match for the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship. Speaking in a video posted to the NJPW Global Twitter, Nightingale accepted Giulia's challenge.

"I saw what Giulia had to say," Nightingale said. "I saw her issue a challenge. Now, being the New Japan Strong Women's Champion is very important to me, very near and dear to my heart. And of course I'm going to want to defend that against the very best. And listen, I'm really well known here in the United States, but if you know anything about the Japanese women's wrestling scene, you know exactly who Giulia is. So Giulia, I hear your challenge, and I look forward to having a fight with you, and showing all the Japanese fans exactly what Willow Nightingale's about."

Nightingale won the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship at NJPW Resurgence last month, defeating Mercedes Mone in the finals of a tournament to crown the first champion. She has since successfully defended the title against Emi Sakura as well as Rachael Ellering. Additionally, Nightingale challenged Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship last night during AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, though she came up short.

Over in STARDOM, Giulia has seen recent success as a trio alongside Mai Sakurai and Thekla, known together as Donna del Mondo. In the past, Giulia has won the company's Five Star Grand Prix tournament, held a wide range of championships, and wrestled the likes of Tam Nakano, Mayu Iwatani, and Syuri to great acclaim.

As of now, it's unclear when and where the match between Giulia and Nightingale will take place. However, based on Nightingale's words, it sounds very possible that she'll head to Japan to put her championship on the line.