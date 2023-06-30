Why Kurt Angle Says WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Is 'The Best Of All Time'

There are a select few wrestlers who are in the conversation as "best of all time," and Shawn Michaels is one whose name comes up consistently over the last 20 years. One extremely talented performer who thinks Michaels is the best is WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Speaking on "The Kurt Angle Show," the Olympic Gold Medal winner labeled Michaels as the greatest to ever do it while discussing the 35th anniversary of his WWE debut.

"You know what? All I can say about [Shawn Michaels] is he's the best of all time," Angle said. "He has had incredible chemistry with every wrestler he's ever wrestled. I had incredible chemistry with him. I enjoyed working with him every single time, and he was so easy to work with. And for him to go 35 years is just unbelievable. You're talking seventy percent of his life, he's been involved with WWE. That is something that hardly, hardly ever happens."

Angle also described Michaels as a "great teacher." The two men got to know each other by working together many times, including a singles match at WWE WrestleMania 21 and a 30-minute Iron Man match on an episode of "WWE Raw" in October 2005.

In the recent past, Michaels was asked if he described himself as one of the greatest of all time. The WWE executive stated that he may have had a different answer as a younger man, but he leaves that conversation to others these days.

Angle has previously cited other wrestlers than Michaels as his pick for greatest ever, with the Olympic athlete choosing none other than Bret Hart. Additionally, Angle once went as far as to say that Chris Jericho had surpassed Michaels in terms of being a "GOAT." There's no denying that the argument could be made for all three men mentioned by Angle.