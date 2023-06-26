Will Ospreay Wants A Match Against Pro Wrestling NOAH's Naomichi Marifuji

Will Ospreay is once again the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, having finally bested Kenny Omega in a war of a match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. With "The Best Bout Machine" in his rearview mirror (for now), the United Empire leader is already thinking about the future, hoping to add another legend of Japanese wrestling to his curriculum vitae.

"I kinda just want to throw this out there ... I have taken so much from a man that I completely respect and admire to the highest regards," Ospreay said during Sunday's post-Forbidden Door media scrum. "In September, he's celebrating his 25th anniversary of being a wrestler and I've just got to say it now. He was my idol growing up; I would love to be in the ring with Naomichi Marufuji, if that's possible."

Ospreay's comments add a new twist to the idea of the Forbidden Door, with an NJPW champion calling out a Pro Wrestling NOAH wrestler during an AEW event. "The ball is in [Pro Wrestling] NOAH's court," Ospreay continued, "and I think we can work something out."

The timing has never been friendlier to Ospreay's hopes to wrestle the former GHC Heavyweight Champion. Not only is Marufuji's aforementioned anniversary coming up, but Japanese wrestling promotions have been fostering a sense of camaraderie as of late. The three major promotions — New Japan Pro-Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling NOAH — recently worked together to execute All Together Again. Additionally, NJPW has run an NJPW vs. NOAH edition of Wrestle Kingdom in Yokohama Budokan the last two years.