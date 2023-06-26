Bully Ray Likens Omega-Ospreay Forbidden Door Sequence To Classic Hulk Hogan Moment
The IWGP United States Championship changed hands at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last night, with former champion Kenny Omega failing to retain his title against Will Ospreay in a hard-fought rematch from their Tokyo Dome battle at Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this year. Speaking at great length about the match on today's "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Bully Ray had glowing praise for the nearly 40-minute bout. There was one sequence in particular that caught the veteran's attention.
"I legitimately found myself watching the match as a kid again," Bully said. "Mouth open. 'Oh my God, what's going to happen next?' They registered correctly, they sold correctly." At one point, Bully felt the two may have lost the crowd, but Omega's kickout at one when Ospreay landed the One-Winged Angel brought them back.
"The only thing I can possibly compare it to is Hogan kicking out at one, and being on his knees and starting to do the shake," Bully continued. "Because Kenny got the same reaction, and if I can compare a talent to Hulk Hogan and the reactions that Hulk Hogan would get, you must be doing something right."
What Set Omega-Ospreay II Apart
Even beyond specific moments, Bully Ray made it clear that he enjoyed everything Ospreay and Omega put together. The "Busted Open" co-host elaborated on what made the match stand out, in his eyes, compared to most other modern bouts.
"When you have guys that are that talented in Kenny and Will, who have that kind of chemistry, [it's] virtually impossible to follow," Bully said. "And as you saw last night, their story played out in that ring in a beautiful, beautiful way, from every aspect. There [were] the moves and the spots that we've come to know and love from Kenny and Will, plus the psychology that they incorporated into the match based on their maturity and better understanding of psychology as they've gotten a bit older in the business."
Bully added that the presence of Don Callis on the outside as well as the use of blood only added to the quality of the match. By the end, the fans were wiped out both physically and emotionally, making it hard for the matches that had to follow.
A Match That Bully Ray Intends To Return To
Like many fans, Bully felt something special in last night's bloody contest. So much so, in fact, that the former WWE star sees himself watching the match time and time again in the future.
"Kenny and Will left it all out there, and gave you something that I would go back and watch again," Bully stated. "And I don't watch matches again. Once it's happened, it's done – it's gone." Bully's co-host, AEW onscreen personality Mark Henry, wasn't present at Forbidden Door, but he instructed people at the show to do a couple of things for him.
"I called several people, and I said, 'I need you all to go into the arena, and I need you to record the sound with your phone,'" Henry said. "And ... get me some of those Rainmaker Bucks. I want some Rainmaker Bucks so I can put it in a frame and say that I watched that match, because I always want to remember that match. It was a hell of a moment for pro wrestling."