Bully Ray Likens Omega-Ospreay Forbidden Door Sequence To Classic Hulk Hogan Moment

The IWGP United States Championship changed hands at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last night, with former champion Kenny Omega failing to retain his title against Will Ospreay in a hard-fought rematch from their Tokyo Dome battle at Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this year. Speaking at great length about the match on today's "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Bully Ray had glowing praise for the nearly 40-minute bout. There was one sequence in particular that caught the veteran's attention.

"I legitimately found myself watching the match as a kid again," Bully said. "Mouth open. 'Oh my God, what's going to happen next?' They registered correctly, they sold correctly." At one point, Bully felt the two may have lost the crowd, but Omega's kickout at one when Ospreay landed the One-Winged Angel brought them back.

"The only thing I can possibly compare it to is Hogan kicking out at one, and being on his knees and starting to do the shake," Bully continued. "Because Kenny got the same reaction, and if I can compare a talent to Hulk Hogan and the reactions that Hulk Hogan would get, you must be doing something right."