AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2023: 3 Biggest Winners And 3 Biggest Losers

There were seemingly two matches on Sunday that were built around two wrestlers determining who was "the best in the world" — and neither of them involved the AEW World Champion, who instead spent the opening contest struggling to defeat the ghost of a great wrestler.

It might be blasphemy to say it, but Hiroshi Tanahashi is not the wrestler he once was. At 46 years old, his body is betraying him, and he has lost more than one step in his quest to compete at the level longtime fans expect of him. Because of this, MJF gained nothing on Sunday by beating him, and less than nothing by having to cheat to win against the shell of the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

MJF wore a robe that read "New Japan is an indie," as there is no greater insult to MJF than independent wrestling, but the bitter irony is that nothing evokes the image of independent wrestling more than an old beaten-down veteran doing his best to give a young champion a win, lending the young upstart what little credibility they have left as their glory fades. Yes, MJF technically defended the title, and yes he beat a bonafide legend, but his title reign has struggled for legitimacy in recent weeks, and it doesn't take a keen eye to see that his match with Tanahashi wasn't what it could've been even a year ago. Like fellow world champion SANADA, MJF faces a serious perception issue.