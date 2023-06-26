AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2023: 5 Things We Hated And 5 Things We Loved

At the post-show media scrum, Bryan Danielson admitted he didn't want to have to follow Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay, and we can see why. The undisputed match of the night, the second singles contest in Omega and Ospreay's cross-promotional feud — which began at the Tokyo Dome in January and which now has a third chapter that needs to be written, possibly at Wembley Stadium — was one of the greatest wrestling matches of 2023 so far, a brutal, beautiful, perfectly-paced love letter to pro graps. Those who had watched the Wrestle Kingdom match were certainly rewarded, and there were other callbacks to matches from Omega's past, in particular, for those in the know, but you didn't need that history to get swept up in the bloodstained glory of this match. It was the longest match of the night, and it used that time to great effectiveness, every big moment getting time to breathe as the contest unfolded, going from an athletic competition between arrogant equals to a vicious street fight between hated rivals, and finally to Ospreay's unparalleled natural abilities finally overcoming the superhuman will of Omega (with a little help from Don Callis along the way, of course).

Negatives? Sure, one or two. With Omega as the hometown Canadian hero, Ospreay went full Shawn Michaels, rubbing the Canadian flag on his crotch, jawing with children at ringside, and of course, applying Bret Hart's Sharpshooter submission hold. It was possibly the worst Sharpshooter ever attempted, but far more egregious was the transition into Chris Benoit's Crippler Crossface — on the anniversary of the touching tribute episode WWE aired about Benoit the day after his death, before anyone knew he had murdered his family before committing suicide. That was a little much.

Also Ospreay tried to snap Omega's neck like a popsicle stick with a Tiger Driver. That is also a thing that happened. DON'T DO THAT.

There will be some noise, doubtless, about Ospreay delivering Omega's own finisher, the One-Winged Angel — a move nobody ever kicks out of — and Omega kicking out at one. To that we say, go be skeptical of the CGI feats performed in a Marvel movie and see where that gets you. Wrestling at its best does not have to be realistic, it merely has to be visceral. It has to make you feel the way that crowd in Toronto felt when that kick-out happened. If that breaks the illusion of wrestling for you, it's possible you're taking wrestling too seriously.