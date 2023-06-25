AEW Collision 6/24/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It's been 20 years since Chris Jericho and Christian Cage were partners in WWE, a run that saw them engage in all sorts of clownish comedy. Jericho ended up marking his name in the history books as the first AEW World Champion, while Christian has been playing a stone cold heel in AEW, taking his promos to dark places and breaking whatever's left of kayfabe with every other word. But the clownishness that lies at the heart of both wrestlers inevitably finds a way out, and "Collision's" first night in Canada was no exception.

Jericho was the first of the two to troll the Canadian crowd, noting that he wasn't even from Toronto and pulling out a very deep cut with the line "I'm from Winnipeg, you idiots!" The segment may have only existed so Sting and Darby Allin could announce Tetsuya Naito as their mystery partner for Forbidden Door, but Jericho was, as usual, the highlight of the night.

Christian, meanwhile — who actually is from Toronto — decided to take the concept of the "heel disses local sports team" promo to new heights, claiming he personally drove NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard out of Toronto after the Raptors won the NBA title in 2019. At a moment when Christian's specific brand of edgy villainy is starting to get a little stale, it was hilarious and refreshing to hear him get heat by suggesting he had a direct hand in sports events from four years ago. And it was made even better by the fact that neither Christian nor Jericho really had no reason to be out there beyond the fact that they're Canadian heels and it's fun to make the crowd boo them. At heart, they will always be those clowns from 2003.