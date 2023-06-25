Backstage Location Plans For Next AEW Blood & Guts Match

As The Outcasts continue to wage war against the AEW women's locker room and Eddie Kingston evens the odds between The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club, the groundwork seems to be laid for another session of "Blood and Guts." Though AEW has yet to announce the return of the television special, a new report indicates that the company is aiming to lock down a location in the northeastern United States for the 2023 iteration of "Blood and Guts."

According to Fightful Select, AEW is looking to host this year's "Blood and Guts" special from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The promotion will make its way to the venue on Wednesday, July 19 for a live episode of "Dynamite," but with this news, it appears that AEW may be elevating the stakes for its debut at the TD Garden.

Last year's "Blood and Guts" event occurred in the fallout of the inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. This was headlined by a six-on-six "Blood and Guts" match between the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) and Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Santana, & the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli).

While fans wait for more updates on "Blood and Guts," AEW will direct their attention to the 2023 Forbidden Door PPV, which airs live from the Scotiabank Arena later tonight, with last year's Blood & Guts participants the Blackpool Combat once again engaged in faction warfare against The Elite.