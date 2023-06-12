Britt Baker Names The Most Important Thing About AEW's Outcasts Vs. Originals Story

Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter's ongoing feud with Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, and Saraya's Outcasts faction hasn't been the most well-received storyline in AEW of late. The AEW Women's Championship now being held by Storm has breathed some new life into the angle, but Baker feels there's a much more important aspect at hand. Talking with WhatCulture, Baker named what she sees as the most important part of the Originals vs. Outcasts story.

"First of all, I think anything in professional wrestling which forces people to pick a side, one way or another, that's really special. Because then fans are really, really fueled. They have passion, and they really feel strongly about one side or another," Baker said, adding, "But most importantly, it gets more women on TV, and more women involved in the storyline." The story found its beginnings around the start of the year, while Saraya and Storm were feuding with Baker and then-champion Hayter. The storyline had seen Saraya and Storm playing the faces against Baker and Hayter, but that would change when Saraya and Storm turned heel and launched an attack on Willow Nightingale.

Since the heel turn, Saraya and Storm joined forces with Soho to form the Outcasts. Outside of the Outcasts, Baker, and Hayter, most women involved with the storyline have been in single-week appearances wrestling against Storm or Soho before getting beaten down by the entire trio. In the lead-up to Double or Nothing, it became clear that Hayter was working through an injury. As a result, a one-sided match at the pay-per-view saw Storm dethrone Hayter. At the post-Double or Nothing media scrum, Storm teased interest in facing the likes of Jade Cargill and Mercedes Mone.