Why Bully Ray Says CM Punk Is Getting 'The Cena Treatment' In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks AEW might have turned CM Punk into one of Punk's greatest rivals.

"I thoroughly enjoyed [Satoshi] Kojima versus Punk and Punk right now is getting the [John] Cena treatment," Bully Ray said on "Busted Open Radio" noting that Kojima was a good opponent for the former AEW World Champion, who Ray thinks has polarized the audience much like Cena did during his time on top of WWE.

"Whether they love you or whether they hate you, they have some kind of an emotional response to you," Bully continued. "Now there's a two-fold scenario going on with Punk: People who are going to want to see Punk and cheer him; people who are gonna buy tickets to see CM Punk and boo him. What's the common denominator? Buy tickets."

Bully says that Punk is selling the "Loose Cannon" way of doing things, comparing him to the late, great Brian Pillman, who had a similar flair for throwing the rule book out the window during his chaotic runs in World Championship Wrestling, Extreme Championship Wrestling, and WWE.

"You're not quite sure what you're gonna get from Punk," Bully said musing that Punk might not even have a script and that AEW President Tony Khan won't know what Punk is going to say.

Punk was victorious in his match against Kojima at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, advancing to the second round of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament.

