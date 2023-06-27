Satoshi Kojima 'Could Barely Eat' Bread AEW Gave Him After Forbidden Door Due To GTS

Satoshi Kojima came up short against CM Punk on Sunday night at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, but it was perhaps after the match when he experienced the most pain. On Monday, the Japanese wrestling legend tweeted out his gratitude for the assortment of bread he was gifted by AEW, only to reveal that he had a tough time enjoying it.

"After last night's fight, the AEW staff gifted me an assortment of breads. Although I was sweating, I ate the bread," he confirmed. "Thank you for letting me know about bread clubs," he stated before concluding his tweet with a loaf of bread and heart emoji.

However, due to taking a GTS courtesy of Punk, Kojima made it known that it was tough to eat afterward, despite reiterating his gratitude beforehand. "I was very happy to receive the bread as a gift," he tweeted. "However, when I received the GTS, my jaw hurt and I could barely eat."

I was very happy to receive the bread as a gift. However, when I received the GTS, my jaw hurt and I could barely eat. 😢🍞💔。 pic.twitter.com/14OMPFCFY2 — 小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 (@cozy_lariat) June 26, 2023

Truly heartbreaking. Despite failing to beat Punk, Kojima remained grateful for the chance to step into the ring at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The 52-year-old had wrestled under the AEW banner once before, losing to Jon Moxley at All Out in September 2021. Still, that's not something that'll take any shine off of his 30-plus year career.