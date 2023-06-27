Becky Lynch Explains Why She Wants This Year's WWE MITB Briefcase So Badly

Becky Lynch will be a part of the women's Money in the Bank ladder match for the fifth time this Saturday. Though Lynch has accomplished many accolades in her WWE career, she is still missing a win in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

On the recent episode of "After the Bell," "The Man" explained why it's important to her that she wins it this year.

"My gosh, I wanted that thing. I wanted it. I have wanted it since its inception. I was in the first Money in the Bank, the women's first Money in the Bank ladder match where [Carmella] won it, stole it from me," she said. "I've been in four, and every single one, I've been the last person holding it before I've gotten knocked off. And there's just something so exciting about that briefcase, and I've always wanted to hold it, because anything can happen. Anything can happen. And it's that element of surprise that you always have."

"And that's what we do. That's what we wrestle for. That's what we do this for, to elicit a response from the audience. And there is never a better, bigger response than when somebody with a briefcase hits the ring, their music hits, and the place just goes electric because anything can happen. I want that. It eluded me this long, but now, I have gotten myself into a precarious situation," explained Lynch.

As Lynch mentioned, all four of her previous Money in the Bank ladder match appearances saw her be the last woman to get close to the briefcase before getting toppled by the match's winner, or James Ellsworth in the case of the first match in 2017.

Lynch will have to defeat Bayley, Iyo Sky, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, and her former friend Trish Stratus to finally get her hands on the briefcase this Saturday.