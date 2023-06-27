Cody Rhodes' Dog, Pharaoh, Makes His WWE Raw Debut

The first dog of pro wrestling has made it to the big leagues. Cody Rhodes' beloved dog, Pharaoh, made his WWE television debut on Monday's "WWE Raw," appearing in a backstage segment where Rhodes addressed his rivalry with The Judgment Day. The cameras caught Pharaoh proudly wearing his "American Nightmare" bandana and being a good boy.

Through the segment, Rhodes said he was hoping to put his issues with Judgment Day in the rearview with a victory over Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank. "They have been effective, that's a skill. It truly is," Rhodes said of The Judgment Day trying to get into his head. "But, at Money in the Bank, Dom is not gonna have Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, or Damian Priest. And I haven't laid a finger on Dirty Dom. So I guess, we will find out what he does have."

The segment marked Pharaoh's first sighting on a wrestling program since he was infamously scared during a pyro incident at AEW All Out 2019. During his appearance on "WWE's The Bump" last year, Rhodes detailed the mishap, noting that "some genius powered some pyro off" even though his entrance was not supposed to feature explosions. Rhodes also noted that Pharaoh "had not flinched since then" but did not hold the incident against him, proving that he is "truly man's best friend."

Rhodes also vowed that the WWE Universe would eventually get "some sort of Pharaoh interaction at some juncture" and it appears Monday's "Raw" was the first of many WWE appearances for the Siberian Husky.

Now that Pharoah has been introduced to the WWE Universe, the question beckons: Would Rhodes be flanked to the ring by his best friend for his future matches?