- Fans may have noticed during Cody's All Out entrance (results here) for his match against Shawn Spears that his dog, Pharaoh, got scared while walking out. Motors mistakenly went off during the entrance and according to Cody, Pharaoh isn't a fan of thunder, so he reacted in a similar way when they went off. Backstage, AEW President Tony Khan was not happy about what happened, according to PWInsider. In the main event, Adam Page rode out to the ring on a horse and they waited until the horse was safely corralled before firing off Chris Jericho's pyro.

Cody was asked about his dog on Twitter and he commented, "He's fine. The mortars (noisy ones) shouldn't have fired. He got spooked just like with thunder. I'm glad he saw me though. He's excited to meet folks tomorrow and help out the PAWS shelter."

- The report continued that the AAA Tag Titles will no longer be featured in AEW as the upcoming AEW Tag Team Tournament will become a focus for the company. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix defeated The Young Bucks last night to retain the titles. Matt and Nick Jackson were said to be a bit banged up after the match, but no injuries reported.

- In regards to former and current Impact Wrestling stars showing up at last night's event. LAX's Santana and Ortiz made their debut, attacking The Young Bucks, Pentagon Jr., and Fenix after their match. The name "LAX" is expected to change for the duo in AEW. During the 21-woman Casino Battle Royal, Tenille Dashwood made an appearance, but came up short in the match. AEW is reportedly looking to use her more down the road, but nothing is confirmed as of now.