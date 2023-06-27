Mike Chioda Laughs At The Idea Of CM Punk Not Drawing For AEW

CM Punk is back, and so are the debates.

Love him or hate him, Punk is more often than not at the focal point of conversations in the wrestling world today. That was no different on a recent episode of "Monday Mailbag," where former WWE referee Mike Chioda scoffed at the idea that Punk isn't a draw.

"People were telling me months ago, 'Oh, he's a problem. He doesn't draw. Does he draw?' All that. Come on, Punk draws," Chioda said. "I popped as soon as he walks through that entrance. I love it. His facials are the f****** best."

Chioda previously worked for WWE from 1989 to 2020 and was there for the entirety of Punk's WWE run within that time frame. As a result, Chioda served as the referee for a number of Punk's matches, including his 2008 Money in the Bank cash-in in on Edge, as well as his final WrestleMania match against The Undertaker in 2013.

Punk initially left pro wrestling all together in 2014 but re-emerged as one of AEW's biggest acquisitions in 2021. The 44-year-old recently returned to action after recovering from a torn triceps in September. Going forward, it appears the former AEW World Champion will primarily be competing on AEW's new Saturday night show "Collision."

The first episode of "Collision" on June 17 drew favorable viewership numbers, comparable to an average "Dynamite" on Wednesdays. However, the June 24 episode dipped down to below 600,000 viewers just 24 hours before AEW's Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

