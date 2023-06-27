WWE Names Jackie Redmond As WWE Raw Backstage Interviewer And Kick Off Show Co-Host

WWE is shaking up its announcing staff once again.

Variety broke the news on Tuesday that Jackie Redmond is expanding her role with the company. Going forward, she will be a new backstage interviewer on "WWE Raw" alongside Byron Saxton. Additionally, Redmond will serve as a new co-host for pre-show panels at WWE premium live events alongside Kayla Braxton, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

As a result, c will move to "WWE SmackDown" as a backstage interviewer alongside Braxton. Kelley returned to "Raw" in October after departing the company in 2020. Megan Morant will now host "Raw Talk" and "SmackDown LowDown," which are post-shows that air on Peacock and the WWE Network. Morant will also appear for WWE's international shows, as well as the Twitch side-cast for "Raw."

With over a decade of broadcasting experience, Redmond joined WWE in October 2021 as a host for "Raw Talk" and the former "Talking Smack." Variety noted that when hockey season resumes in October, Redmond will continue her correspondent work for NHL Network and NHL on TNT. She will also appear on WWE's studio shows when needed.

WWE previously shook up the announce teams in October following the departure of Pat McAfee. Since then, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves have called "Raw," Michael Cole and Wade Barrett have called "SmackDown," and Vic Joseph and Booker T have called "NXT." Saxton has remained as a backstage interviewer on "Raw" and has also hosted press conferences before and after premium live events in recent months.