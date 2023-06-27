WWE NXT Preview 6/27: Baron Corbin Challenges For NXT Title

The second week of the "WWE NXT" Gold Rush special takes place this evening at the WWE Performance Center. Four title matches are penciled in, including Baron Corbin facing Carmelo Hayes for the "NXT" Championship. Corbin — who returned to the "NXT" brand last month and attacked Hayes – earned the right to challenge for the "NXT" title by defeating Ilja Dragunov two weeks ago.

Elsewhere, Tiffany Stratton is set to defend the "NXT" Women's Championship against Thea Hail. The Chase U member won a battle royal on the June 6 episode of "NXT" to become the next challenger for the women's belt. Stratton and Hail got physical on last week's show, which saw the champion tap out when the number one contender trapped her in the Kimura Lock.

The "NXT" Tag Team Championship will also be on the line when Malik Blade and Edris Enofé challenge Gallus' Mark Coffey and Wolfgang for the gold. Blade and Enofé booked their tag title bout seven nights ago in a triple threat match to determine the next challengers.

The final title match scheduled for this evening's broadcast will see Nathan Frazer defend the "NXT" Heritage Cup for the first time against Dragon Lee. Frazer captured the prize by overcoming Oro Mensah — who was a replacement for Noam Dar — on the June 13 episode of "NXT."

And lastly, Gigi Dolin and Kiana James will clash in singles action. Both wrestlers have been at odds ever since they had a backstage confrontation prior to the number one contender's battle royal for the "NXT" Women's Championship earlier this month.