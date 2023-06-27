Sami Zayn Announces Charity Raffle For Bloodline Shirt Signed By WWE Stars

Sami Zayn's days in The Bloodline are long over, but the former "Honorary Uce" is offering fans a chance to win the "My Dawg" t-shirt he wore during his time with the family-oriented stable. To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is enter a raffle, which Zayn will host on social media.

"EXCITING NEWS! I'm raffling off this shirt from my days in The Bloodline, signed by the entire Bloodline as well as some of the biggest stars in WWE! Buy as many 2$ raffle tickets as possible for the highest chance to win this shirt," he wrote on Twitter.

As Zayn noted, the shirt has been signed by every member of the Bloodline — Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa. However, AJ Styles, Bianca Belair, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Dakota Kai, Luke Gallows, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Austin Theory, Johnny Gargano, Elias, and AEW star Kenny Omega have also added their names to the clothing.

The raffle will be on June 28 at 1 p.m. EST and the winner will be drawn on July 14. All of the proceeds will be donated to Sami for Syria, a charity Zayn founded to provide mobile healthcare services to civilians who've had their lives negatively affected by wars in the region.

Meanwhile, on WWE television, the Bloodline storyline is heating up once again after the Usos turned on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Heyman says that the group is experiencing "growing pains", but the opposing duos will face each other in tag team action at WWE Money in the Bank.