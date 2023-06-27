Why Konnan Says Natalya Deserves Better Than What She's Getting From WWE

Natalya Neidhart has been a WWE Superstar for quite some time and a member of the legendary Hart family for even longer. As a result of her pedigree, some have been left wondering why the women's division stalwart hasn't had more time in the spotlight, such as lucha libre legend Konnan. On a recent episode of his "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Konnan discussed Natalya's recent feud with Rhea Ripley — which Ripley has dominated throughout, including a quick win over Natalya at Night of Champions.

"I just think she deserves better," Konnan confessed, "they just sh*t on her constantly." When it was pointed out that Natalya's suffering was part of a storyline, Konnan wasn't sold. Instead, he suggested that any push resulting from a possible storyline would suffer from WWE's lack of focus and would be over within three months.

Natalya's most recent match on "WWE Raw" had her fail to qualify for the Money In The Bank Ladder Match, losing to recent "NXT" call-up Zoey Stark. However, the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion has a different definition of success in professional wrestling, recently stating that she's grateful for the longevity she's maintained in the company.

Her status in WWE was put into perspective for her last year when she suffered a nasal injury. "I'm excited to wrestle in 2023 and for women's wrestling," Natalya said earlier this year. "I always want to make that my top priority, to continue to contribute as much as I can to women in this sport— to give back to all the women who gave to me."