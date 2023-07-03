Booker T On The Star Power Kenny Omega Brings To AEW

While the wrestling world has been buzzing about Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door over the weekend, somehow WWE Hall of Famer Booker T hasn't gotten around to see it yet. On the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, he made it clear that catching up with the bout was a priority, but in the meantime, Booker had nothing but good things to say about both men. He relished the idea of getting in the ring with Ospreay, even just for a few minutes. But, on the subject of Kenny Omega, Booker shared his belief that the former AEW World Champion is in a league all by himself.

"I've watched Kenny Omega perform and this dude — he can work, man," Booker T said. "You've never heard me say anything negative towards Kenny Omega, just because he can work. He's come out, he's had his moment to where he's not just in his wrestling mode, and you've got to respect a guy who wants to perform at that level as well. But inside that squared circle, Kenny Omega is second to none. He's just that good."

Booker not only believes Omega is an otherworldly talent, but that he's proven himself to be a household name, both in wrestling and beyond. "He's different man, he's different," Booker T said. "He's set himself apart from just about everybody else out there. You know who Kenny Omega is. I've always said, when your name gets there before you do, you're a star. People, I think, know who Kenny Omega is around the world," he added, "even if they don't watch wrestling. If they hear the name Kenny Omega, they're going to connect him with professional wrestling. That's the way I see it."

