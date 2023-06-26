Will Ospreay Offers Lofty Praise For Kenny Omega After Forbidden Door 2023 Rematch

Following last night's brutal IWGP United States Championship match, AEW star Kenny Omega took to Twitter this morning to sing the praises of his opponent, Will Ospreay. Now, Ospreay has shared his own response to last night's bout (via Twitter), putting emphasis on Omega's abilities as a wrestler.

"Kenny Omega is once in a lifetime," Ospreay wrote. "There will never be anyone that will be able to master the craft the way he has. Overcoming him was legitimately the most challenging and yet rewarding task of my life. While everyone can say they're 'All Elite,' you can say you're above elite."

Despite some scary-looking bumps, Omega was reportedly able to walk away from last night without any major injuries. The former AEW World Champion and his Elite allies are still embroiled in an intense feud with the Blackpool Combat Club, but it seems likely that he and Ospreay will lock up again in the future — perhaps at All In at Wembley Stadium on August 27.